Chinese researchers pioneer PlantGPT, an AI assistant for functional plant genomics

Xinhua) 10:38, June 18, 2025

BEIJING, June 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese researchers have developed PlantGPT, an Arabidopsis-based expert Q&A system for plant functional genomics, capable of delivering precise responses and specialized analyses in the field, China Science Daily has reported.

The research, conducted by teams from the Chinese Academy of Sciences, South China Agricultural University and Tsinghua University, has been published in the journal Advanced Science.

Amid growing global challenges such as food security and the need to improve crop quality, functional genomics has become increasingly vital for boosting yield, nutritional value, pest resistance and stress adaptability.

However, existing computational biology tools often fall short in deciphering complex biological regulatory mechanisms and effectively integrating multi-omics data. While traditional plant databases are rich in resources, they typically require precise trait or gene names for searches, due to limited interaction capabilities.

To overcome these hurdles, the team of researchers developed PlantGPT, the first large language model AI assistant tailored for plant functional genomics.

Built on Arabidopsis expertise and literature, the system features a robust framework for biological knowledge generalization, serving three key purposes: promoting public agricultural education, assisting early-career researchers in navigating plant genomics and supporting senior scientists in strategic decision-making.

With its open-source design, easy transferability and continuous updates, PlantGPT not only enhances research efficiency and knowledge dissemination but also paves the way for developing specialized AI tools across vertical domains.

This achievement marks a major leap forward in applying AI to plant functional genomics. Currently available online for free, PlantGPT is set to expand into synthetic biology and support additional crop species in the near future.

