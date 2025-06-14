AI and Chinese studies through the eyes of global sinologists

Xinhua) 11:16, June 14, 2025

SHENZHEN, June 13 (Xinhua) -- Unlike the traditional study of Chinese history, which relies heavily on manually processing large volumes of historical data and text, artificial intelligence (AI) has opened up new pathways for Helwig Schmidt-Glintzer, offering fresh access to diverse historical perspectives.

As a German sinologist, Schmidt-Glintzer attended the 2025 World Conference on Sinology held from June 5 to 7 in the southern Chinese metropolis of Shenzhen, where he joined nearly 200 sinologists from over 50 countries and regions to explore the innovative development of Sinology in the age of AI and to advance cultural exchanges between China and the world.

During the conference, some scholars visited the headquarters of Chinese tech giant Tencent, Artron Art Centre, and some digital creation platforms, where they experienced AI applications, learned about how traditional Chinese art is being digitized, and explored the potential of generative AI tools.

Many scholars expressed admiration for how digital technology is bringing Chinese culture to the world. At Tencent, they experienced an immersive VR tour of one of the caves in the Mogao Grottoes, explored AI-powered platforms designed to accelerate oracle bone research, and learned about how gaming technology was used to create high-definition digital assets of Beijing's Central Axis, supporting its successful UNESCO World Heritage application.

Giray Fidan, a Turkish sinologist and professor at Ankara Haci Bayram Veli University, who had just returned from a field trip to the ancient Silk Road hub of Dunhuang in northwest China, said he was amazed by the scale of the digital preservation efforts there, unaware at the time that many of them were powered by Tencent.

"AI has made significant contributions to cultural heritage preservation. Human being capabilities are limited, but AI, like computers, is a tool that helps us accumulate knowledge and boost research efficiency," he noted.

The rapid advancement of digital technology is reshaping the landscape of humanities research, bringing unprecedented transformation to the field of Sinology. Emerging tools such as AI, big data analysis, and natural language processing are offering new possibilities for deciphering the vast body of Chinese classics.

The development of AI in China carries a distinct humanistic character, especially in its applications to areas that directly impact people's lives, according to Schmidt-Glintzer. He noted that China's AI contribution is not merely technological, but also deeply cultural -- a culture-driven approach to AI represents an important contribution to the collective wisdom of humanity.

Many scholars noted that China's human-centered technological innovations are gaining international recognition and becoming part of everyday life around the world. Through digital platforms and interactive technologies, elements of Chinese culture, such as historical figures and stories, are reaching younger generations globally in engaging new ways.

Themed "Understanding China: Sinologies in the Age of Artificial Intelligence," this year's World Conference on Sinology highlighted the growing impact of AI on Sinology and China studies, and the global cultivation of young scholars. China's first postdoctoral program for Sinology talent was also launched at the conference.

