China's intelligent driving technologies showcased at UN road safety event in Bangkok

Xinhua) 10:21, June 05, 2025

BANGKOK, June 4 (Xinhua) -- Chinese carmakers took center stage at an exhibition on Wednesday during the Road Safety Week events organized by the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP) in Bangkok, presenting their latest models supported by world-leading intelligent driving technologies and systems.

Several leading Chinese carmakers in Thailand -- Changan Automobile, GAC Group, BYD, and Great Wall Motor -- joined global peers like Mercedes-Benz and Land Rover to showcase advanced driver-assistance systems through static displays and dynamic demonstrations, including features such as adaptive cruise control and automatic parking.

The exhibition attracted more than 100 delegates from international organizations and national regulators, including the ESCAP and the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE), the European Union, Germany, the United States, Canada, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, to experience first-hand how Chinese intelligent driving technologies are being deployed to address road safety challenges.

Richard Damm, chairman of the Working Party on Automated/Autonomous and Connected Vehicles under UNECE, said China has contributed to the sharing of information and regulatory cooperation. "It's very much appreciated that the colleagues from the Chinese government and the industry partners are contributing by sharing information and developing related regulations," he told Xinhua.

By introducing new technology related to autonomous driving to the market, Chinese carmakers have fostered competition that would bring innovation, which would also help improve road safety, said Damm.

During relevant meetings at the Road Safety Week, China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology organized participation of key China automotive institutions, including the China Automotive Technology and Research Center, to present technical proposals related to autonomous driving, driver-assistance systems, and data security, which highlighted China's progress in both technology development and standard-developing, attracting strong interest from global participants.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)