AI exhibition area debuts at China International Cultural Industries Fair

Xinhua) 11:00, May 23, 2025

Visitors watch a robot playing Guzheng, a Chinese zither, at the exhibition area of south China's Guangdong Province during the 21st China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair in Shenzhen of Guangdong, May 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

SHENZHEN, May 23 (Xinhua) -- The 21st China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair opened Thursday in the southern Chinese metropolis of Shenzhen, offering an artificial intelligence (AI) exhibition area for the first time.

The five-day event is being held across eight exhibition halls -- three comprehensive spaces and five specialized areas. The specialized halls cover a broad array of fields, including international cultural trade, cultural tourism, art and design, film and gaming, and intangible cultural heritage.

The AI exhibition area showcases the latest products from 22 local tech companies, such as robots, drones, smart glasses, and smart earphones. Through interactive experiences, visitors can get a glimpse into the charm and future application scenarios of AI technologies.

More than 120,000 cultural products are on display, and more than 4,000 investment and financing projects in the cultural industries are showcased and traded at the event.

A total of 6,280 government delegations, cultural institutions, and enterprises are participating both online and offline, an increase of 265 participants from the previous session. In all, 3,300 exhibitors will attend in person.

The event has attracted record numbers of exhibitors and professional visitors from overseas. A total of 305 overseas exhibitors from 65 countries and regions are participating in the event, online and offline, which is also expected to draw over 35,000 professional visitors from 110 countries and regions.

Established in 2004, the fair has become a leading cultural event in China and an important platform to help Chinese culture go global.

