Value of China's core AI industry nears 600 bln yuan

Xinhua) 10:22, May 30, 2025

TIANJIN, May 29 (Xinhua) -- China has built a relatively comprehensive artificial intelligence (AI) industrial system, with the value of its core sector nearing 600 billion yuan (about 83.45 billion U.S. dollars) by April 2025, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) announced on Thursday.

These details were included in an introduction to China's AI development delivered by NDRC official Huang Ru at the China-Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Artificial Intelligence Cooperation Forum, which was held in north China's Tianjin Municipality on May 29.

Huang highlighted that China's AI patent applications have surpassed 1.5 million in number, accounting for nearly 40 percent of the global total.

China has made holistic advancements in AI development, fostering a thriving AI industrial ecosystem. The country now hosts over 400 "little giant" firms -- specialized small and medium-sized enterprises that excel in niche AI markets, including AI innovator DeepSeek.

The SCO is a comprehensive regional cooperation organization that covers the largest area and largest population in the world, and it has vast data resources and diverse AI application scenarios.

Huang noted that the accelerating cooperation on AI technology and application will invigorate the SCO's economic and social development, advancing inclusive global development and serving as a bridge to span the global digital divide.

China stands ready to collaborate with other SCO member states to consistently uphold the "Shanghai Spirit" and enhance joint efforts to promote the beneficial, secure and equitable development of AI, Huang added.

