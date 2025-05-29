AI surveillance to ensure safe, fair gaokao

May 29, 2025 China Daily

The number of students who registered for this year's national college entrance examination, or gaokao, has reached 13.35 million, a drop of 70,000 from the previous year, the Ministry of Education said on Wednesday.

Local authorities have been urged to ensure a safe and fair examination, which will begin on June 7.

To bolster exam security, the ministry said in an online statement that risk assessments will be strengthened, regulations updated and checks intensified at key locations such as printing centers.

Authorities are also cracking down on exam cheating through stricter monitoring, tighter security checks at testing centers, and conducting public campaigns targeting exam-related fraud. Integrity education for students will also be emphasized.

Several provinces, including Jiangxi and Hubei, are introducing artificial intelligence-powered surveillance systems in exam rooms this year.

In a recent letter to students, the Ganzhou education examination center in Jiangxi said AI systems will monitor test-takers in real time, flagging suspicious behavior or rule violations for review by exam officials.

Hubei province is also adopting the technology, combining it with ID verification, smart security screenings, and human pat-downs at exam center entrances. Inside testing rooms, monitoring will involve human proctors, video surveillance, and mobile invigilators.

The AI system will detect actions such as whispering, looking around, copying, answering questions too early or too late, and the use or possession of prohibited items.

Confirmed violations will lead to penalties, the provincial education examination center said.

The ministry said it will provide comprehensive support services for students, including help with transportation, lodging and psychological counseling.

More than 14,000 students with disabilities will receive specialized accommodations, including 16 who are visually impaired.

Guidance on college applications and choices will also be enhanced through upgraded online tools and teacher training. The ministry added it will actively combat misleading advertising and fraud in the admissions process.

