Senior official urges boosting sci-tech, industrial innovation toward high-quality development

Xinhua) 10:14, July 05, 2025

HEFEI, July 4 (Xinhua) -- Senior Chinese official Wang Xiaohong has urged efforts to adhere to the new development philosophy, effectively boost sci-tech and industrial innovation, and achieve new results in the country's high-quality development.

Wang, a member of the Secretariat of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and state councilor, made the remarks during an investigation and research tour in east China's Anhui Province between Thursday and Friday.

During the tour, Wang urged efforts to transform and upgrade traditional industries while fostering and expanding emerging industries, and continuously enhance the capability of original innovation.

He also stressed the need to actively develop the low-altitude economy on a safe and secure basis, devise more beneficial policies for the people and enterprises, and ensure law enforcement is carried out in a strict, procedure-based, impartial, and civilized manner.

