Xi sends regards to renowned actor who joins CPC at 92

Xinhua) 13:59, July 04, 2025

BEIJING, July 4 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, entrusted leading officials of the CPC Central Committee's Organization Department to convey his encouragement and regards to renowned actor You Benchang, who recently joined the Party at the age of 92.

Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, said he was pleased to hear the news and described You's faith in the Party as truly heartwarming.

Xi encouraged You to play an exemplary role as a CPC member and inspire more artists and cultural sector professionals to contribute to the development and prosperity of socialist culture and the building of China into a leading country in culture.

You, born in 1933, is a first-class actor with the National Theatre of China who has spent decades bringing beloved characters to life on stage and screen. In 2024, he received a Lifetime Achievement Award of China Federation of Literary and Art Circles at the 32nd China TV Golden Eagle Awards, one of the country's top honors for television.

In early 2024, You submitted his application to join the CPC, and was accepted as a probationary member in May 2025.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)