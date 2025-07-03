Full text of Xi Jinping's congratulatory letter to session of All-China Youth Federation and congress of All-China Students' Federation

Xinhua) 16:21, July 03, 2025

BEIJING, July 3 (Xinhua) -- The following is the full text of Xi Jinping's congratulatory letter to a session of the All-China Youth Federation and a congress of the All-China Students' Federation.

On the opening of a plenary session of the 14th committee of the All-China Youth Federation and the 28th national congress of the All-China Students' Federation, I would like to extend, on behalf of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, warm congratulations and greetings to young people and young students of all ethnic groups and from all sectors of life across the country, as well as to young Chinese overseas!

Over the past five years, under the Party's leadership and assistance and guidance of the Communist Youth League, youth and student federations at all levels have performed their duties and played a proactive role, organizing and mobilizing young people and students to follow the Party, strive hard to make progress and contribute their strength. This reflects the positive ethos of the Chinese youth in the new era.

In the drive to advance the building of a strong country and the realization of national rejuvenation through Chinese modernization, there is much young people can achieve. The broad masses of youth should consciously respond to the call of the Party and the people, maintain firm ideals and convictions, cultivate a deep love for the country, bravely shoulder their historic mission, and strive to write a vibrant chapter of youth that demonstrates courage and responsibility.

Party organizations at all levels should strengthen their leadership over youth work, care for and support the work of youth and student federations, as well as foster favorable conditions for young people and students to develop in a healthy manner and make achievements. Youth and student federations should adhere to the right political direction, deepen reform and innovation, and, under the leadership of the Party, further unite and lead young people and students in forging ahead on the new journey and accomplishing new achievements.

Xi Jinping

July 2, 2025

