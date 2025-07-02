Xi Focus: Strengthening Party's leadership role through "pulling the string of self-reform tighter"

Xinhua) 08:03, July 02, 2025

BEIJING, July 1 (Xinhua) -- The Communist Party of China (CPC), which has led the country through a remarkable transformation from poverty to prosperity over the 76 years since it came to power, marked the 104th anniversary of its founding on Tuesday.

Ahead of the anniversary, the Party's top leader Xi Jinping presided over a group study session of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, during which he stressed advancing full and rigorous Party self-governance by promoting good conduct.

"The tasks of advancing Chinese modernization entrusted to our Party are extremely challenging, and the governing environment is unusually complex. We must pull the string of self-reform tighter," said Xi.

Xi believes that the Party must keep strengthening itself to always be the backbone of the Chinese people and nation.

According to the latest tally, the CPC had more than 100 million members and 5.25 million primary-level organizations at the end of 2024.

Monday's group study session centered on a theme that Xi has made a key task this year for strengthening the Party, namely, bolstering the whole Party's compliance with the principles of a landmark code of conduct, known as the eight-point rules.

The code was introduced under the aegis of Xi in December 2012, shortly after he was elected general secretary of the CPC Central Committee.

The document sets out rules for Political Bureau members when they conduct research tours, meetings and paperwork -- banning extravagances such as lavish banquets, red carpets and luxury perks.

The code has evolved into a consistent, Party-wide measure to curb unnecessary formalities, bureaucratism, hedonism, and extravagance -- tendencies that risk alienating the Party from the people.

Having profoundly reshaped official work styles in China over the past decade, the eight-point rules continue to drive efforts in this regard today.

To sustain this momentum, a nationwide education campaign was launched this year, with Xi warning against the resurgence of undesirable practices in disguised or mutated forms.

The code has served as a breakthrough point for comprehensively strengthening Party governance, said Shen Chengfei, dean of the School of Marxism at Sun Yat-sen University in south China's Guangzhou.

By enforcing the code, the CPC showed it delivers on its word. That, Shen added, is how the Party builds and maintains public trust.

Under Xi's leadership, efforts to strengthen the Party have since been implemented with consistency and determination.

With this spirit, Xi has reshaped the Party from within. What was once lax and weak self-governance in Party organizations has been tackled at the root.

Moreover, an overwhelming victory in the fight against corruption has removed serious hidden dangers in the Party, the country and the military.

Italian scholar Francesco Maringio said the CPC's ability to reform itself is a key factor in its success.

UNYIELDING MISSION

A strong governing Party has proven instrumental to China's progress, with achievements over the past decade including lifting nearly 100 million rural residents out of poverty, maintaining its status as the world's second-largest economy, effectively controlling COVID-19, tackling pollution, and demonstrating resilience in the face of external headwinds.

Building on past achievements, the nation is pressing forward with its modernization drive. However, the road ahead will be far from smooth.

In an article published Tuesday in Qiushi Journal, the CPC's flagship magazine, Xi emphasized that Chinese modernization requires strengthened unity and diligence. He described it as a great cause that involves all Chinese people, one that is full of risks and challenges and demands arduous efforts.

Through self-reform, the CPC is tempering its members by sharpening their resolve, honing their capabilities, and preparing them to face adversity with courage, composure, and grit.

Xi urged this generation of Party members to build on past success and strive for even greater accomplishments.

"We must effectively strengthen our Party so that it can unite all the sons and daughters of the Chinese nation in developing our country and advancing national rejuvenation," he said.

