Xi's article on unity, hard work to be published

Xinhua) 15:20, June 30, 2025

BEIJING, June 30 (Xinhua) -- An article by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on unity and hard work will be published on Tuesday.

The article by Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will be published in this year's 13th issue of the Qiushi Journal, a flagship magazine of the CPC Central Committee.

The article is based on excerpts of Xi's important discourses made between October 2016 and April 2025.

Strength comes from unity, and happiness arises from hard work, the article notes, adding that all the achievements made by the Party and the people are attributed to unity and hard work.

On the new journey, Chinese modernization calls for strengthened unity and diligence, the article says, describing Chinese modernization as a great cause that involves all Chinese people, one that is full of risks and challenges and demands arduous efforts.

"On our path forward, major struggles will be inevitable. Confronted with encirclement, containment and suppression, we must fight back with confidence and rightful determination," the article says.

The article emphasizes the need to carry forward the fighting spirit, stay focused on the right direction, understand the laws of struggle, and strengthen the ability to engage in it.

"As long as the entire nation stays united under the Party's leadership, dares to struggle, and excels at struggle, we will surely overcome all difficulties and challenges on the road ahead," the article notes.

