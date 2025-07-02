Xi urges youth, students' federations to deepen reform, innovation for new achievements

Xinhua) 15:25, July 02, 2025

BEIJING, July 2 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has called on youth and students' federations to adhere to the right political orientation, deepen reform and innovation, and under the Party's leadership, score new achievements on the new journey.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks in a congratulatory letter to a session of the All-China Youth Federation and a congress of the All-China Students' Federation, which opened in Beijing Wednesday morning.

On behalf of the CPC Central Committee, Xi extended congratulations and greetings to young people of all ethnic groups and all walks of life, to young students, and to young Chinese overseas.

Over the past five years, youth and students' federations at all levels have acted proactively and worked diligently, showcasing the vigorous and upward spirit of the new generation of Chinese youth, Xi said in the letter.

He pointed out that young people have a great role to play as China strives to build a strong country and realize national rejuvenation on all fronts through Chinese modernization, urging them to maintain firm ideals and convictions, foster a sense of responsibility to the country, and shoulder their historic mission.

Xi called on Party organizations at all levels to strengthen their leadership of the youth work, support the work of youth and students' federations, and create favorable conditions for the healthy growth and success of young people and students so that they can make contributions to the country.

Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, attended the opening meeting, which gathered about 3,000 participants.

Shi Taifeng, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the CPC Central Committee's Organization Department, read out Xi's letter at the meeting.

Li Shulei, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, addressed the meeting on behalf of the CPC Central Committee.

Noting that Xi's congratulatory letter has provided an important guideline for further advancing the development of China's youth movement, Li emphasized the importance of thoroughly understanding and fully implementing the instructions made by Xi so that greater accomplishments will be made in the Party's work related to youths.

The gatherings will summarize the work of the All-China Youth Federation and All-China Students' Federation in the past five years, and outline work plans for the next five years.

