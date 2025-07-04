We Are China

Splendid paddy field artworks in NW China's Ningxia

People's Daily Online) 15:40, July 04, 2025

Aerial photo shows a paddy field artwork themed on the Chinese animated film "Ne Zha" at the rice-fish rural ecotourism park in Sishilidian village, Changxin township, Helan county, Yinchuan, capital city of northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region.

Massive paddy field artworks featuring diverse themes have entered their best viewing period at the rice-fish rural ecotourism park in Helan county, Yinchuan, capital city of northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, drawing crowds of visitors.

Located in Sishilidian village, Changxin township, the rice-fish rural ecotourism park has evolved into a comprehensive demonstration zone integrating organic rice cultivation with aquaculture, grain storage and processing, ecotourism, and comprehensive social services. It serves as a model for the successful integration of primary, secondary, and tertiary industries.

Aerial photo shows a paddy field artwork at the rice-fish rural ecotourism park in Sishilidian village, Changxin township, Helan county, Yinchuan, capital city of northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Liang Hongxin)

Photo shows a view of the rice-fish rural ecotourism park in Sishilidian village, Changxin township, Helan county, Yinchuan, capital city of northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Liang Hongxin)

Aerial photo shows a paddy field artwork at the rice-fish rural ecotourism park in Sishilidian village, Changxin township, Helan county, Yinchuan, capital city of northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Liang Hongxin)

Photo shows a view of the rice-fish rural ecotourism park in Sishilidian village, Changxin township, Helan county, Yinchuan, capital city of northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Liang Hongxin)

Photo shows a view of the rice-fish rural ecotourism park in Sishilidian village, Changxin township, Helan county, Yinchuan, capital city of northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Liang Hongxin)

