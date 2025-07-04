Splendid paddy field artworks in NW China's Ningxia
Aerial photo shows a paddy field artwork themed on the Chinese animated film "Ne Zha" at the rice-fish rural ecotourism park in Sishilidian village, Changxin township, Helan county, Yinchuan, capital city of northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Liang Hongxin)
Massive paddy field artworks featuring diverse themes have entered their best viewing period at the rice-fish rural ecotourism park in Helan county, Yinchuan, capital city of northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, drawing crowds of visitors.
Located in Sishilidian village, Changxin township, the rice-fish rural ecotourism park has evolved into a comprehensive demonstration zone integrating organic rice cultivation with aquaculture, grain storage and processing, ecotourism, and comprehensive social services. It serves as a model for the successful integration of primary, secondary, and tertiary industries.
Aerial photo shows a paddy field artwork at the rice-fish rural ecotourism park in Sishilidian village, Changxin township, Helan county, Yinchuan, capital city of northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Liang Hongxin)
Photo shows a view of the rice-fish rural ecotourism park in Sishilidian village, Changxin township, Helan county, Yinchuan, capital city of northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Liang Hongxin)
Aerial photo shows a paddy field artwork at the rice-fish rural ecotourism park in Sishilidian village, Changxin township, Helan county, Yinchuan, capital city of northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Liang Hongxin)
Photo shows a view of the rice-fish rural ecotourism park in Sishilidian village, Changxin township, Helan county, Yinchuan, capital city of northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Liang Hongxin)
Photo shows a view of the rice-fish rural ecotourism park in Sishilidian village, Changxin township, Helan county, Yinchuan, capital city of northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Liang Hongxin)
