Commentary: Relentless self-reform breathes new life into CPC

Xinhua) 08:45, July 02, 2025

BEIJING, July 1 (Xinhua) -- As the Communist Party of China (CPC) celebrates its 104th founding anniversary, an education campaign on the eight-point rules is in full swing across the country, targeting unnecessary formalities, bureaucracy, hedonism and extravagance.

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, said that the eight-point rules are a demonstration of the CPC Central Committee's commitment to its words and a landmark measure to improve Party conduct in the new era.

This campaign is injecting new life into the Party as it steers the Chinese nation of more than 1.4 billion people toward national rejuvenation, a journey with multiple challenges.

The CPC, the world's largest Marxist political party, keeps pace with the times, responds to social demands, and wins the broad and lasting support of the people through self-reform and by improving its capabilities in leadership and governance.

Complacency is definitely not an option. The CPC shows resolve and courage to pursue sustained self-reform -- confronting its own problems and taking concrete and stringent measures to address them.

For instance, in some regions, local authorities have introduced mobile apps requiring officials to pay for their own meals during work trips -- part of new measures to curb the misuse of allowances.

These measures are woven into a robust framework of institutional safeguards, where regular disciplinary inspections and multi-tiered supervision work in synergy to ensure full accountability among public servants.

The CPC knows its greatest threat isn't external, but "internal weakening." Past achievements offer no guarantee against future decay. The Party can not let its guard down.

The anti-graft campaign is on the forefront of this self-reform and delivers real results. Since the 18th CPC National Congress in 2012, the Party has taken resolute actions against corruption. In 2024, 92 centrally administered officials were placed under investigation for suspected violations of law and Party discipline.

It sends an unequivocal message that effective governance hinges on strict governance. Cleaner governance, greater transparency and a higher public trust underscore the payoff of this unrelenting self-reform.

This internal fortification empowers CPC members and officials to stay diligent and committed even in the face of external shocks, enabling the country to pursue development and prosperity while staying on a steady course.

Through painstaking efforts, the Party has found a second answer to the question of how to escape the historical cycle of rise and fall. The answer is self-reform. In the 1940s, the Party gave the first answer of "putting the government under the supervision of the people."

