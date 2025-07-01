Symphony concert held to mark 104th founding anniversary of CPC

Xinhua) 13:08, July 01, 2025

BEIJING, July 1 (Xinhua) -- A symphony concert was held at the Museum of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in Beijing on Monday night to celebrate the 104th anniversary of the founding of the CPC, which falls on Tuesday.

Around 800 people attended the event, including recipients of major national honorary medals and titles, outstanding grassroots CPC members, and members of the public from all walks of life.

It featured 17 musical works with themes of honoring history, remembering the martyrs, cherishing peace, striving for a better future, and celebrating ethnic solidarity and harmony.

This year marks the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War, and several selections were performed to commemorate the occasion.

Multiple orchestras and institutions, such as the China National Symphony Orchestra, the China National Opera and Dance Drama Theater, the China National Opera House, and the National Ballet of China, participated in the performance.

The concert was co-hosted by the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism and the China Media Group (CMG), and will also be broadcast during prime time on CMG channels on Tuesday.

