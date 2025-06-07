Senior CPC official meets Vietnam's chief justice

Xinhua) 09:58, June 07, 2025

BEIJING, June 6 (Xinhua) -- Chen Wenqing, a senior official of the Communist Party of China (CPC), on Friday met with Le Minh Tri, chief justice of Vietnam's Supreme People's Court.

Chen, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Commission for Political and Legal Affairs of the CPC Central Committee, said the leaders of the two countries have reached important consensus on deepening the China-Vietnam comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, charting the course for the development of bilateral relations.

It is hoped that both sides earnestly implement the important consensus reached between the top leaders of the two countries and parties, improve their communication mechanism, broaden cooperation channels, strengthen judicial assistance, improve the quality and efficiency of combating transnational crime, and promote the efficient resolution of cross-border disputes, Chen said.

Le Minh Tri said that Vietnam is willing to deepen exchanges and cooperation with China in the judicial field.

