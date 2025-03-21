China's anti-graft chief stresses promoting Party self-governance, combating corruption

Li Xi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and secretary of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, visits Wangkou Village of Wuyuan County in Shangrao City, east China's Jiangxi Province, March 18, 2025. Li made an inspection tour of Jiangxi Province from Monday to Thursday. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

NANCHANG, March 20 (Xinhua) -- Li Xi, China's anti-graft chief, has urged solid efforts from discipline inspection and supervision agencies to carry out the education campaign to implement the central leadership's "eight-point decision" on improving work conduct, promote full and rigorous Party self-governance, and combat corruption.

Li, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and secretary of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, made the remarks during an inspection tour of east China's Jiangxi Province, which lasted from Monday to Thursday.

While visiting different localities, Li urged discipline inspection and supervision agencies to continue intensifying the crackdown on irregularities and corruption among the people, and to perform their oversight duties well to step up work to improve conduct, promote integrity and combat corruption in state-owned enterprises.

At a symposium held during the tour, Li called on discipline inspection and supervision agencies at all levels to deepen political oversight and achieve new, greater results in their exercise of full, rigorous Party self-governance. He also urged them to enhance their political capacities, their understanding of policies, and their knowledge of discipline and laws.

Li Xi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and secretary of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, presides over a symposium in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, March 20, 2025. Li made an inspection tour of Jiangxi Province from Monday to Thursday. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

