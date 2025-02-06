Senior CPC official calls for continuous efforts in combating pointless formality

Xinhua) 10:21, February 06, 2025

BEIJING, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) -- Senior Communist Party of China (CPC) official, Cai Qi, on Wednesday called for sustained efforts to combat pointless formality in work and ease the burdens of grassroots officials, to ensure a fine working style among Party members and officials in accomplishing the targets set in the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025).

Cai, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, made the remarks at a central-level meeting concerning this matter.

He also stressed the importance of persistently implementing the central Party leadership's eight-point decision on improving conduct.

Relevant work should focus on addressing the pressing issues facing primary-level officials, according to the meeting, which also noted that further efforts should be made to reduce unnecessary paperwork and meetings, streamline all kinds of inspections, checks and reviews, and regulate activities related to festival celebrations, exhibitions and forums.

In addition, the meeting stressed that central Party and governmental agencies should take the lead in this regard via comprehensive and deepened investigation of problems within their respective fields.

