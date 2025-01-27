Senior CPC official highlights high-quality Party building in central Party, state institutions

Xinhua) 09:04, January 27, 2025

Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and secretary of the Working Committee of the Central Party and State Institutions, addresses a conference on Party work and discipline inspection work within central Party and state institutions in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 26, 2025. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)

BEIJING, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) -- Senior Communist Party of China (CPC) official Cai Qi on Sunday highlighted the importance of strengthening Party building to create a solid foundation for the development of various central Party and government department initiatives.

Cai, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and secretary of the Working Committee of the Central Party and State Institutions, made the remarks at a conference on Party work and discipline inspection work within central Party and state institutions.

With a focus on promoting high-quality development through high-quality Party building, efforts should be made to deepen the reform of systems for Party-building within Party and state offices, and to ensure they assume their responsibilities, Cai said.

The meeting underlined the need to continuously strengthen cohesion and forge the Party's soul with the Party's new theories, enhance the Party's political building, and reinforce the political and organizational functions of primary-level Party organizations.

Highlighting the importance of advancing anti-corruption work, the meeting underscored the necessity of implementing the guiding principles from the fourth plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection.

