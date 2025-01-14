Senior CPC official urges enhanced safety, rule of law in China
BEIJING, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) -- Senior Communist Party of China (CPC) official Chen Wenqing has urged further efforts to build a safe, peaceful China and advance the rule of law in the country.
Chen, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Commission for Political and Legal Affairs of the CPC Central Committee, made the remarks at a central meeting on judicial, procuratorial and public security work held from Sunday to Monday.
While addressing the meeting, Chen stressed the importance of comprehensively deepening reform in the judicial, procuratorial and public security domains, and of resolutely safeguarding national security and social stability.
On work for 2025, he urged holistic efforts to elevate China's capability to safeguard law and order in its society, as well as more fruits resulting from the country's sound legislation, strict law enforcement, impartial administration of justice and society-wide observance of the law.
