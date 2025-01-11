Senior political advisors study Xi's speech at CPC disciplinary agency plenum

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee and secretary of its leading Party members group, presides over and addresses a meeting convened by the CPPCC National Committee's leading Party members group to study a speech delivered by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, at the fourth plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, as well as the plenum's guiding principles, on Jan. 10, 2025. The political advisors also studied the guiding principles of Xi's speech delivered at a meeting where the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee heard a work report from the CPPCC National Committee's leading Party members group. (Xinhua/Li Tao)

BEIJING, Jan. 10 (Xinhua) -- China's senior political advisors met on Friday to study a speech delivered by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, at the fourth plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, as well as the plenum's guiding principles.

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee and secretary of its leading Party members group, presided over and addressed the meeting convened by the CPPCC National Committee's leading Party members group.

The political advisors also studied the guiding principles of Xi's speech delivered at a meeting where the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee heard a work report from the CPPCC National Committee's leading Party members group.

Friday's meeting called for efforts to align thoughts and actions with the judgments of the CPC Central Committee, and to consolidate confidence and determination in the anti-corruption campaign.

It also stressed the need to uphold the Party's overall leadership over the CPPCC, and the importance of pooling wisdom for further comprehensively deepening reform and the advancement of Chinese modernization.

