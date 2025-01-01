Senior CPC official attends ceremony to honor model retirees

Xinhua) 09:32, January 01, 2025

Li Ganjie, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the CPC Central Committee's Organization Department, delivers a speech at a ceremony to honor model retired officials and groups on Dec. 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

Li Ganjie, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the CPC Central Committee's Organization Department, attends a ceremony to honor model retired officials and groups on Dec. 30, 2024. Li also delivered a speech at the event. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)

