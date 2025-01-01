Home>>
Senior CPC official attends ceremony to honor model retirees
(Xinhua) 09:32, January 01, 2025
Li Ganjie, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the CPC Central Committee's Organization Department, delivers a speech at a ceremony to honor model retired officials and groups on Dec. 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)
Li Ganjie, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the CPC Central Committee's Organization Department, attends a ceremony to honor model retired officials and groups on Dec. 30, 2024. Li also delivered a speech at the event. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)
(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
- CPC appoints new Party chiefs for Hubei, Qinghai
- CPC leadership meeting stresses strengthening Party discipline
- Senior Chinese officials pledge allegiance to Constitution
- Chinese vice premier stresses strengthening Party building in universities
- Former vice president of Agricultural Bank of China expelled from CPC
- Former deputy head of State Tobacco Monopoly Administration expelled from CPC, public office
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.