Senior Chinese officials pledge allegiance to Constitution

December 24, 2024

Senior officials of departments and units under China's State Council pledge allegiance to the Constitution of the People's Republic of China at a ceremony overseen by Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Dec. 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

BEIJING, Dec. 23 (Xinhua) -- A total of 45 senior officials of 35 departments and units under the State Council, China's cabinet, pledged allegiance to the Constitution of the People's Republic of China at a ceremony on Monday.

Premier Li Qiang oversaw the ceremony and gave a speech.

He urged the officials to uphold the authority of the Constitution at all times, to take the lead in respecting, studying, observing and applying the law, to perform their duties in accordance with the law, and to remain honest and self-disciplined.

Noting that China's economic and social development will continue to face numerous challenges and difficulties next year, Li called on the officials to shoulder their responsibilities and strive to open new horizons for reform and development.

It is essential that the decisions and plans of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee are refined and implemented, he said, noting that each task should be monitored closely to deliver tangible results.

Highlighting a people-centered development philosophy, he called on the officials to learn more about the needs and requests of people and enterprises.

Li called for the thorough implementation of plans made at the recent third plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee, and for a guarantee that all reform tasks are carried out effectively.

