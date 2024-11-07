CPC launches new round of disciplinary inspection

Xinhua) 09:58, November 07, 2024

BEIJING, Nov. 6 (Xinhua) -- Fifteen teams of disciplinary inspectors have been stationed at 34 central Party and state departments to carry out discipline inspections as of Tuesday, according to an official statement released Wednesday.

This is the fourth round of routine disciplinary inspection launched by the 20th Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee.

According to the statement, the new round of disciplinary inspection will focus on the duty performance of Party organizations in the targeted units regarding the implementation of reform plans, fending off and defusing major risks, ensuring full and rigorous Party self-governance, rectifying problems identified in inspections, and other issues.

The inspection teams will be based at the units assigned to them for around two months, during which hotlines and mailboxes will be set up to solicit reports on the breach of discipline and other problems involving Party officials and personnel in key positions in these units.

The inspectors are ready to receive complaints from the public until Dec. 30 this year.

