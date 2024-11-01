China commemorates late senior political advisor Ye Xuanping

Xinhua) 15:59, November 01, 2024

BEIJING, Nov. 1 (Xinhua) -- A symposium was held Friday in Beijing to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the birth of Ye Xuanping, former vice chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), China's top political advisory body.

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the CPPCC, attended the symposium and met with Ye's relatives ahead of the event.

Ye was an excellent CPC member, a long-tested and loyal communist fighter, a proletarian revolutionist and an outstanding leader of China's economic development. He served three terms as vice chairman of the National Committee of the CPPCC.

Ye died in 2019 at the age of 95.

Speaking at the event, Shi Taifeng, vice chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, called on people to learn from Ye's loyalty to the Party, his profound empathy for the people, his exemplary commitment to democratic principles, and his pioneering and innovative spirit.

