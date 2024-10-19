Home>>
Senior CPC official meets Mongolian, British officials
(Xinhua) 10:36, October 19, 2024
BEIJING, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- Liu Jianchao, head of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, separately met with Luvsannamsrai Oyun-Erdene, Chairman of the People's Party of Mongolia and Mongolian Prime Minister, and David Lammy, Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of the United Kingdom, in Beijing on Friday.
The sides exchanged views on strengthening exchanges and dialogue, promoting the development of relations and international and regional issues of common concern.
(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
- Remains of late Chinese leader Wu Bangguo cremated in Beijing
- Chinese national flag flies at half-mast to mourn death of Comrade Wu Bangguo at Tian'anmen Square
- Remains of late Chinese leader Wu Bangguo to be cremated
- China's former top legislator Wu Bangguo passes away at 84
- Former chairman of New China Life Insurance expelled from CPC
- China's top political advisor urges renewed efforts in building community for Chinese nation
- China publishes chronicle of CPC events from 1921 to 1949
- Body of former senior Chinese official Ren Jianxin cremated
- Experts, scholars discuss guiding principles of key CPC session, human rights protection
- China's top legislator stresses breaking new ground in work of people's congresses
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.