Senior CPC official meets Mongolian, British officials

Xinhua) 10:36, October 19, 2024

BEIJING, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- Liu Jianchao, head of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, separately met with Luvsannamsrai Oyun-Erdene, Chairman of the People's Party of Mongolia and Mongolian Prime Minister, and David Lammy, Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of the United Kingdom, in Beijing on Friday.

The sides exchanged views on strengthening exchanges and dialogue, promoting the development of relations and international and regional issues of common concern.

