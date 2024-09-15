China's top legislator stresses breaking new ground in work of people's congresses

Xinhua) 15:12, September 15, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 15 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator, Zhao Leji, has stressed efforts to uphold, improve and run the system of people's congresses to good effect and break new ground in the work of people's congresses.

Zhao is a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, China's top legislature. He made the remarks at a symposium held here on Saturday.

Zhao pointed out that it is important to fully leverage the characteristics and strengths of the system of people's congresses, China's fundamental political system, and ensure the prosperity and long-term stability of the Party and the country.

Zhao urged efforts to advance the high-quality development of the work of people's congresses and ensure people's rights to be informed, participate, be heard, and oversee are realized in all aspects of the work of people's congresses.

