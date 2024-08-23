New collection of Deng Xiaoping's early works published to mark 120th birth anniversary

Xinhua) 10:19, August 23, 2024

BEIJING, Aug. 22 (Xinhua) -- A new collection of works by Deng Xiaoping has been published to mark the 120th birth anniversary of the late Chinese leader.

The publication, titled "Collected Works of Deng Xiaoping (1925-1949)," was compiled by the Institute of Party History and Literature of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and published by the People's Publishing House.

The three-volume collection features 207 works by Deng from the mid-1920s up until the founding of the People's Republic of China in 1949.

The compilation includes a wide array of documents such as speeches, reports, conversations, articles, telegrams, letters, orders and inscriptions.

This collection serves as an important supplement to "Selected Works of Deng Xiaoping," offering insights into his contributions and his spirit and demeanor.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)