China publishes selection of key articles since 20th Party congress
(Xinhua) 07:55, August 19, 2024
BEIJING, Aug. 18 (Xinhua) -- The first volume of a compilation of key articles and documents since the 20th Communist Party of China (CPC) National Congress has been published by the Central Party Literature Press.
The book includes 75 articles and documents during the period between the 20th CPC National Congress convened in October 2022 and the closing of the second session of the 14th National People's Congress in March 2024, with 19 pieces being published for the first time.
The book will serve as important learning material for Party members studying the policies and guidelines of the CPC Central Committee, as well as the guiding principles of the third plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee, which was held in mid-July.
