CPC leadership holds symposium to seek advice on economic work

Xinhua) 16:11, July 30, 2024

BEIJING, July 30 (Xinhua) -- The Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee has held a symposium with non-CPC personages to seek opinions and suggestions on the country's current economic situation and economic work for the second half of the year.

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, presided over the symposium and delivered an important speech on July 26.

