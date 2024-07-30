Review meeting for national social science fund held in Beijing

Xinhua) 08:44, July 30, 2024

BEIJING, July 29 (Xinhua) -- A meeting to review projects under the National Social Science Fund of China for 2024 was held here on Monday.

Li Shulei, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, attended the meeting and delivered remarks.

The meeting urged more research results demonstrating the epistemology and methodology of China's reform to provide a theoretical basis for implementing the guiding principles from the third plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee and advancing the country's reform and opening-up drive.

The meeting also called for efforts to carry out the planning on the development of philosophy and social sciences outlined at the latest plenum, advance the systematic research and exposition of the Party's new theories, and strive to ensure that philosophy and social sciences with Chinese characteristics excel within global academia.

