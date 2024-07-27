Nationwide lecture program on CPC plenum guiding principles starts in Beijing

Xinhua) 11:24, July 27, 2024

BEIJING, July 26 (Xinhua) -- A nationwide awareness-raising program on studying and implementing the guiding principles from the third plenary session of the 20th Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee provided its debut lecture in Beijing on Friday.

The lecture was delivered by Mu Hong, a member of the central lecturing group, vice chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and deputy director of the Office of the Central Commission for Deepening Reform in charge of routine work.

The lecture expounded on the new reform measures set out in the resolution on further deepening reform comprehensively to advance Chinese modernization, which was adopted at the third plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee last week.

The lecture was attended by about 700 people, including officials, heads of central government-owned enterprises and higher-education institutions, and members of the public.

They pledged to thoroughly study the guiding principles from the key CPC plenum and strive to translate the strategic arrangement on further deepening reform comprehensively made by the CPC Central Committee into a powerful force for advancing Chinese modernization.

The central lecturing group will tour across the country to give additional lectures.

