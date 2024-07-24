CPC plenum documents, study guides released

Xinhua) July 24, 2024

BEIJING, July 24 (Xinhua) -- Five books, including key documents from the third plenary session of the 20th Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and relevant study guides, were launched on Wednesday in Beijing.

Published by the People's Publishing House, the Party Building Books Publishing House and the Xuexi Publishing House, these materials are released to bolster the understanding and implementation of the guiding principles from the plenum.

Among them are two booklets, respectively, on the Resolution of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China on Further Deepening Reform Comprehensively to Advance Chinese Modernization, and the Communique of the Third Plenary Session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China.

