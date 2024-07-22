Full text: Resolution of CPC Central Committee on further deepening reform comprehensively to advance Chinese modernization

Xinhua) 07:58, July 22, 2024

BEIJING, July 21 (Xinhua) -- The Resolution of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) on Further Deepening Reform Comprehensively to Advance Chinese Modernization was made public on Sunday.

The resolution was adopted at the third plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee on Thursday.

Please see the attachment for the English translation of the full text of the resolution.

