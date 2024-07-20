Senior national legislators study guiding principles from CPC plenum

Xinhua) 09:44, July 20, 2024

Zhao Leji, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee and secretary of its leading Party members' group, presides over a meeting of the group to study and discuss plans to implement the guiding principles from the third plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee in Beijing, capital of China, July 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

BEIJING, July 19 (Xinhua) -- Leading Party members of China's top legislature met on Friday to study and discuss plans to implement the guiding principles from the third plenary session of the 20th Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee.

The meeting of the leading Party members' group of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC) was presided over by the group's secretary, Zhao Leji, who is also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the NPC Standing Committee.

The Friday meeting said the plenum was a gathering of significant importance, held during a critical period in China's endeavors to build a great country and move toward national rejuvenation on all fronts through Chinese modernization.

The Resolution of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China on Further Deepening Reform Comprehensively to Advance Chinese Modernization, which was adopted at the CPC plenum, sets overall plans and settles key issues concerning future reforms, and will serve as a guiding document for further reforms, the meeting said.

The thorough study and implementation of the plenum's guiding principles will be a major political task for some time to come, the meeting also noted.

National legislators are urged to carefully study the plenum's guiding principles, grasp the essentials, and faithfully implement the legislative and supervisory tasks and measures determined at the plenum.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Wu Chaolan)