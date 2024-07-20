China's anti-graft chief calls for studying, implementing principles of CPC plenum

Xinhua) 09:34, July 20, 2024

Li Xi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and secretary of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI), presides over a meeting of the CCDI Standing Committee to study and implement the guiding principles from the third plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee, in Beijing, capital of China, July 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

BEIJING, July 19 (Xinhua) -- China's anti-graft chief on Friday underscored the importance of discipline inspection and supervision agencies studying and implementing the guiding principles from the third plenary session of the 20th Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee.

Li Xi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and secretary of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI), made the remarks while presiding over a meeting held by the CCDI Standing Committee.

He urged discipline inspection and supervision agencies to focus on facilitating the endeavor to further deepen reform across the board and fulfill their duties in exercising full and rigorous Party self-governance and the Party's self-reform to provide a strong underpinning for the efforts to build a great country and move toward national rejuvenation on all fronts through Chinese modernization.

The Resolution of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China on Further Deepening Reform Comprehensively to Advance Chinese Modernization adopted at the CPC plenum will provide a strong impetus and institutional guarantee for Chinese modernization, Li said.

Discipline inspection and supervision agencies should fully implement the decisions and plans in the resolution for reforming the discipline inspection and supervision system, and further improve the leadership system and working mechanisms in this regard, according to Li.

Li also called for strengthened efforts to improve Party conduct, uphold integrity, combat corruption, and exercise full and rigorous Party self-governance in order to advance the high-quality development of discipline inspection and supervision.

