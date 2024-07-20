Senior CPC officials reaffirm commitment to reform, Chinese modernization

Xinhua) 08:34, July 20, 2024

BEIJING, July 19 (Xinhua) -- To push forward Chinese modernization, senior officials of the Communist Party of China (CPC) have pledged to vigorously pursue reform by studying and implementing the guiding principles that emerged from a recent key plenum.

The 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China adopted a resolution on further deepening reform comprehensively to advance Chinese modernization at its third plenary session held in Beijing from Monday to Thursday.

Some members of the CPC Central Committee who took part in the plenum told Xinhua that they agreed that the plenary session, convened at a new, historic starting point, has created a blueprint for the further, comprehensive deepening of reform and the advancement of modernization initiatives.

Xu Qin, secretary of the CPC Heilongjiang Provincial Committee, noted that the Party has gained valuable experience in deepening reform during the ongoing journey of reform and opening up in the new era.

This experience has set the guiding principles for the further, comprehensive advancement of reform in the years ahead, he said. "We must study, understand, uphold and implement these principles, paving the way for comprehensive reform."

Yuan Huazhi, the political commissar of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy, described the comprehensive deepening of reform as an epoch-making systematic project, saying that upholding the Party's leadership and strengthening the Party are essential to ensure reform stays on the right track.

It was noted at the plenum that China must remain committed to the basic state policy of opening to the outside world.

Zhang Gong, mayor of north China's Tianjin Municipality, underscored the significance of reform and opening up to ensure the steady, sustained progress of Chinese modernization.

The plenum set clear requirements for coordinated efforts to promote the integrated reform of institutions and mechanisms related to education, science and technology and human resources, supporting all-around innovation.

Shen Xiaoming, secretary of the CPC Hunan Provincial Committee, said the requirements are highly relevant and instructive for Hunan, which is a hub for advanced manufacturing, a highland for sci-tech innovation with core competitiveness, and a hub for the opening up of China's inland regions.

Wu Hansheng, head of the social work department of the CPC Central Committee, noted that the plenum outlined plans to explore effective means of strengthening Party construction within new types of economic and social organizations, and among new-profession population groups.

"We need to focus on reform and innovation to expand the Party's appeal, cohesion and influence in emerging fields," he said.

On the modernization of national defense and the armed forces, which the plenum regarded as an essential part of Chinese modernization, Wang Wenquan, political commissar of the PLA Southern Theater Command, pledged an enhanced ability to prepare for and conduct warfare amid efforts to strengthen the armed forces through reform.

Wang also highlighted the importance of remaining both steadfast and flexible when carrying out operations, and of safeguarding China's maritime rights, maritime interests and border security in a resolute manner.

Secretary of the CPC Shaanxi Provincial Committee Zhao Yide pledged to lead the northwestern province in carrying out reform, and said that more efforts will be made to build Shaanxi into an important base for China's westward opening up, promote high-quality development, and constantly enhance the sense of fulfillment the people gain from reform.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Wu Chaolan)