Senior CPC official stresses studying guiding principles of key Party plenum

Xinhua) 08:42, July 19, 2024

Li Shulei, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, speaks at a teleconference on learning, spreading and implementing the guiding principles of the third plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee, in Beijing, capital of China, July 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

BEIJING, July 18 (Xinhua) -- Senior Communist Party of China (CPC) official Li Shulei on Thursday stressed the need to deeply understand and grasp the guiding principles from a key Party plenum.

Li, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, called for strengthened political awareness to drive a wave of learning, spreading and implementing the guiding principles of the third plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee.

Li made the remarks at a teleconference held by the Department in Beijing.

It was stressed that the plenary session was held at a crucial juncture of building China into a strong country through Chinese modernization and advancing national rejuvenation, and the resolution adopted at the session has sent a strong signal to both domestic and international audiences that the CPC remains committed to reform and opening up. It was agreed that campaigns should be organized to publicize the guiding principles of the session.

The 20th CPC Central Committee held its third plenary session in Beijing from Monday to Thursday.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)