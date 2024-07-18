Home>>
CPC Central Committee to hold press conference on plenary session
(Xinhua) 20:08, July 18, 2024
BEIJING, July 18 (Xinhua) -- The Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) will hold a press conference Friday on the guiding principles from the third plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee.
The press conference, scheduled to start at 10 a.m., will be broadcast live by China Media Group, and on major news websites including people.com.cn, xinhuanet.com and china.com.cn.
