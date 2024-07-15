20th CPC Central Committee starts third plenary session

Xinhua) 12:18, July 15, 2024

BEIJING, July 15 (Xinhua) -- The 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) started its third plenary session in Beijing on Monday morning.

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, delivered a work report on behalf of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and expounded on a draft decision of the CPC Central Committee on further comprehensively deepening reform and advancing Chinese modernization.

