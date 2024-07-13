CPC Party school holds spring semester graduation ceremony

BEIJING, July 12 (Xinhua) -- The Party School of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee (National Academy of Governance) held a graduation ceremony on Friday for the 2024 spring semester.

Chen Xi, president of the school and academy, presented certificates to the semester's 1,513 graduates.

Eleven graduate representatives gave speeches at the event. They said the education and training they received have enhanced both their Party consciousness and their practical working abilities.

The graduates pledged to translate what they have learned into concrete practice in their work to unwaveringly implement the strategic plans of the CPC Central Committee on further deepening reform and advancing Chinese modernization.

Chen Xi, president of the Party School of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee (National Academy of Governance), attends a graduation ceremony held for the 2024 spring semester and presents certificates to the semester's graduates on July 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

