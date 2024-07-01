Museum of the CPC receives over 3.5 mln visits since inauguration

Xinhua) 13:06, July 01, 2024

BEIJING, June 30 (Xinhua) -- The Museum of the Communist Party of China (CPC) has received in excess of 3.5 million visits since its inauguration on June 18, 2021, data released by the museum showed on Sunday.

More than 10,000 group visits were registered during this period and 550,000 visits were made by young people, the data revealed.

The museum, located in Chaoyang District in Beijing, has experienced a surge of visitors ahead of the 103rd founding anniversary of the CPC on July 1, 2024.

The museum has recently been promoting exhibitions on Party discipline, thereby providing visitors with a deeper understanding of the significance of work in this field.

"The history of the Party serves as the most vivid and compelling textbook," noted Wu Xiangdong, head of the museum.

Wu emphasized efforts to give full play to the value and role of cultural relics related to the CPC's revolutionary traditions and better utilize Party history exhibitions to advance relevant education programs.

