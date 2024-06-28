Home>>
CPC appoints new Party chiefs for 3 provincial-level regions
(Xinhua) 15:52, June 28, 2024
BEIJING, June 28 (Xinhua) -- The Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) on Friday announced the appointments of Party chiefs for Jilin Province, Anhui Province, and Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region.
Huang Qiang has been appointed the Party chief of Jilin, replacing Jing Junhai.
Liang Yanshun has been appointed the Party chief of Anhui, replacing Han Jun.
Li Yifei has been appointed the Party chief of Ningxia, replacing Liang Yanshun.
