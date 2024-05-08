Top political advisor stresses forging strong sense of community for Chinese nation

Xinhua) 20:38, May 08, 2024

NANNING, May 8 (Xinhua) -- Wang Huning, China's top political advisor, has stressed sound efforts in the Party's work on ethnic affairs in the new era, as well as the efforts to cultivate a strong sense of community for the Chinese nation.

Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, the country's top political advisory body, made the remarks during an inspection tour in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region that began on Monday and ended on Wednesday.

He also underlined the importance of adhering to the correct and distinctively Chinese approach to handling ethnic affairs.

During his inspection, Wang visited villages, enterprises, a primary school, a nature reserve zone and a port. He said that the region needs to work to forge a strong sense of community for the Chinese nation in various fields, including the economy, education, employment, community-building and cultural advancement.

Wang also visited Guangxi Minzu University, a regional museum and a community in Nanning. He called for strengthened efforts to use archaeological artifacts, cultural heritage and historical materials to deepen research on major basic issues concerning the community for the Chinese nation.

Wang also highlighted the Party's overall leadership over work related to ethnic affairs.

