China marks 120th birth anniversary of late senior CPC leader

Xinhua) 11:08, April 29, 2024

Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, attends a symposium to mark the 120th birth anniversary of Ren Bishi, an important member of the first generation of the CPC central collective leadership with Comrade Mao Zedong at its core, and delivers a speech, in Beijing, capital of China, April 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

BEIJING, April 28 (Xinhua) -- A symposium was held Sunday in Beijing to mark the 120th birth anniversary of Ren Bishi, an important member of the first generation of the Communist Party of China (CPC) central collective leadership with Comrade Mao Zedong at its core.

Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, attended the event and delivered a speech.

Ahead of the symposium, Cai and other senior officials met with the relatives of Ren.

In his remarks, Cai said Ren had always stood at the forefront of revolutionary struggles, and devoted his life to striving for the independence of the Chinese nation and the liberation of the Chinese people.

Ren was courageous in advancing theoretical exploration and offered profound interpretations of issues related to adapting Marxism to the Chinese context; and attached great importance to Party building and put forward a lot of insightful views for safeguarding and strengthening Party leadership, Cai said.

Ren also boasted political vision and carried out forward-thinking on leading and carrying out economic construction work, and he made unremitting efforts to enrich and develop the Party's mass line, according to Cai.

Ren's lofty spirit and character are shining examples for the whole Party, and have nourished and inspired generations of CPC members, Cai said.

The symposium was presided over by Li Ganjie, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the CPC Central Committee's Organization Department.

