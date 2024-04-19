CPC official stresses implementation of responsibility system in united front work

Xinhua) 10:42, April 19, 2024

WUHAN, April 18 (Xinhua) -- Shi Taifeng, a senior official of the Communist Party of China (CPC), has urged further efforts to promote the implementation of the responsibility system in work related to the united front.

Shi, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the United Front Work Department of the CPC Central Committee, made the remarks during a research trip to the central province of Hubei from April 15 to 17.

When visiting a university, Shi said efforts should be made to strengthen theoretical and political guidance for intellectuals who are not CPC members in institutions for higher education.

During a visit to a private company, Shi said that guidance for people from the non-public sector of the economy should be enhanced so they think and act in accordance with the scientific judgments on China's development situation and the decisions and plans of the CPC Central Committee.

At a symposium held during the trip, Shi stressed strengthening the Party's overall leadership throughout all areas and processes of the united front work and specifying the primary responsibilities of local governments and relevant departments in this regard.

