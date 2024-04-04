CPC to implement Party discipline education campaign

April 04, 2024

BEIJING, April 3 (Xinhua) -- A Party-wide campaign on Party discipline education will be held from April to July this year, according to a meeting of the Central Leading Group for Party Building held in Beijing on Wednesday.

This initiative was approved by the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, the meeting confirmed.

Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and chief of the Central Leading Group for Party Building, presided over the meeting and delivered a speech.

Li Xi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and deputy chief of the Central Leading Group for Party Building, attended the meeting and also made a speech.

The education campaign is an important move to tighten Party discipline and achieve significant advances in exercising full and rigorous Party self-governance, the meeting said.

The campaign aims to ensure that the significance of tightening Party discipline and the consequences of violating Party disciplinary rules are both fully understood, the meeting added.

Party organizations and leading Party officials at all levels will be pushed to tighten Party discipline, while Party members and officials should become more conscious of the need to follow the rules.

The priority of the campaign will be the study and implementation of the Regulations on CPC Disciplinary Action. Leading officials at all levels should take the lead in the campaign, according to the meeting.

