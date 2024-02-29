CPC leadership discusses draft gov't work report

Xinhua) 15:48, February 29, 2024

BEIJING, Feb. 29 (Xinhua) -- The Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee met on Thursday to discuss the draft government work report, which will be submitted by the State Council at the top legislature's annual session in March for deliberation.

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, presided over the meeting.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)