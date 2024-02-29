Home>>
CPC leadership discusses draft gov't work report
(Xinhua) 15:48, February 29, 2024
BEIJING, Feb. 29 (Xinhua) -- The Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee met on Thursday to discuss the draft government work report, which will be submitted by the State Council at the top legislature's annual session in March for deliberation.
Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, presided over the meeting.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Senior CPC official urges firm efforts to advance national reunification
- CPC issues revised regulations on disciplinary inspections
- Booklet containing CPC's regulations on study of Party's history published
- CPC issues regulations on study of Party's history
- CPC leadership extends festive greetings to cultural workers, scientists
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.