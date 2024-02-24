Senior CPC official urges firm efforts to advance national reunification

Xinhua) 10:43, February 24, 2024

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, speaks at a meeting on Taiwan affairs in Beijing, capital of China. The meeting was held in Beijing on Thursday and Friday. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

BEIJING, Feb. 23 (Xinhua) -- Wang Huning, a senior official of the Communist Party of China (CPC), has urged firm efforts to advance the cause of national reunification.

Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, made the remarks at a meeting on Taiwan affairs held in Beijing on Thursday and Friday.

Wang stressed resolutely implementing the Party's overall policy for resolving the Taiwan question in the new era and the decisions and plans made by the CPC Central Committee on work related to Taiwan.

Wang said progress was made in cross-strait relations last year, which also saw the consolidation and expansion of the commitment to the one-China principle within the international community. He called for strengthening the strategic initiative for China's complete reunification.

This year marks the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China and is a crucial year for achieving the goals and tasks set out in the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025), Wang said, calling for efforts to carry out Taiwan-related work with a strong sense of responsibility and mission.

Stressing the importance of upholding of the one-China principle and the 1992 Consensus, he called for advancing the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations with efforts to expand cross-Strait exchanges and cooperation in various areas, deepen the integrated development on both sides of the Taiwan Strait, and jointly promote Chinese culture to forge closer bonds between compatriots across the Strait.

Wang also asked for strong hands against "Taiwan independence" separatist forces and the interference by external forces to safeguard peace and stability in the Strait, while stressing upholding and strengthening the Party's overall leadership over work related to Taiwan.

Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, presided over the meeting.

