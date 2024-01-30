Senior CPC official urges addressing pointless formality, burdens at primary-level

BEIJING, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) -- Senior Communist Party of China (CPC) official Cai Qi on Monday urged further efforts to correct the practice of pointless formality and reduce the burdens of primary-level civil servants.

Cai, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, made the remarks at a meeting on a central working mechanism to advance such efforts.

Cai stressed the importance of grasping the necessity and urgency of such efforts fully, and of inspiring Party members and cadres to take the lead in shouldering their responsibilities and remain enterprising in their work.

Efforts should be made to tackle wasteful projects and vanity projects, reduce quantities of redundant paperwork and meetings, and boost the efficiency of theoretical studies and fact-finding research, according to the meeting.

It also urged efforts to improve the evaluation method for primary-level Party cadres, to relieve them of onerous evaluation burdens, and to identify and report typical cases on a regular basis.

